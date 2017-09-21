Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz recently confirmed they are back together.
Brooklyn Beckham is always ''thinking'' of Chloe Grace Moretz.
The 18-year-old photography student - who is the son of soccer legend David Beckham and his wife Victoria - gushed over the Hollywood beauty on Instagram shortly after he confirmed they have rekindled their romance.
Alongside a black and white picture of them both sitting in the audience of a show, he penned: ''Thinking of this one xx (sic)''
Brooklyn and Chloe dated between 2014 and 2015 and then again for five months last summer, and the teenage sweethearts even remained friends when they parted ways.
Earlier this month, sparks flew once more when the 'Kick Ass' actress helped Brooklyn move after he enrolled in New York's Parsons School of Design and they were pictured holding hands, fuelling speculation they were back together.
Then earlier this week, Brooklyn confirmed the speculation as he dubbed her ''my girl'' in a caption on a picture of himself lovingly cradling her leg.
Although Chloe, 20, cannot be seen in the photo, Brooklyn left no room for doubt as he went ahead and tagged her in the snap.
He wrote: ''These nights are my favourite . Missing my girl (sic).''
The public displays of affection come after Chloe was overheard telling guests at a party in Los Angeles that they were giving their romance another go.
However, Chloe isn't the only girl interested in the aspiring photographer now he's moved Stateside.
Brooklyn recently admitted in a new interview that he has to ask his female fans to calm down when they meet him in the corridors and class at his new school.
He said: ''I like people from school but there are a few fangirls in the school ... Sometimes, I have to be like, 'I'm going to be with you for like, four years, so chill.'''
