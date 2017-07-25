Brooklyn Beckham has started hunting for an apartment in New York ahead of his planned relocation.
Brooklyn Beckham is househunting in New York.
The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - is currently looking for an apartment in the city as he is set to relocate for university, where he will be further studying his passion and hoped for future career.
A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Brooklyn is looking to take a bite [out] of the Big Apple.
''He's searching for a space of his own in New York. He's planning on moving there next month to pursue his photography career, among other things.''
However, the source added the teenager is also planning to spend a lot of time in Los Angeles ''to pursue his relationship with Madison [Beer]''.
Brooklyn's interest in photography became serious just a few years ago and after his dad David, 42, bought him a camera he began to learn about the whole process.
He explained recently: ''When I moved back to London I was looking at my GCSE options and photography really stood out. My dad had bought me a camera and I started using it and realised how much I love the whole process - from taking the pictures to editing and developing - and I just started taking photos the whole time.
''I have just been really unbelievably lucky to have been given this opportunity to publish a book and have an exhibition [at Christies, Mayfair]. I didn't go seeking it and so now I plan to carry on with my studies and work experience.
''I am going to study photography in New York and I have been doing intern work for some of the most inspiring fashion photographers.''
