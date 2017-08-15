Brooklyn Beckham gets ''shy'' when taking photographs of models.

The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the eldest son of fashion mogul Victoria Beckham and retired soccer star David Beckham - ''loves'' being able to take photos at his mother's fashion shows, but admits he has to warm up before he's comfortable taking snaps of the beautiful models.

He said: ''I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it - but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it.''

Brooklyn doesn't necessarily take fashion tips from his mother though, as he says he has an ''old-man style'' when it comes to his dress sense.

He added to GQ magazine: ''My favourite outfit is like a 'Peaky Blinders' kind of look. I have a really old-man style. I'm also really into skateboarding outfits, like the baggy Vans jeans? But I don't like dressing saggy, like American my-age kids do.''

Brooklyn will be jetting off to New York City in September to start studying photography at college, and has admitted he is ''nervous'' about leaving his parents and his siblings, Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, behind.

He said recently: ''I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that.

''I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study.''