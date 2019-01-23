Brooklyn Beckham has ''tried to reach out'' to his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra, but she claims she's been ''ignoring'' his attempts.
Brooklyn Beckham has ''tried to reach out'' to his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra.
The 19-year-old photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - might have recently been spotted hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend Hana Cross, but his former partner Lexy has claimed he tried to get back in contact with her, although she's ''ignoring'' his attempts.
Lexy said: ''There's a zero chance of us getting back together or talking. He tried to reach out to me but I'm pretty much ignoring it.''
The 29-year-old singer also revealed she ''just walked away'' from the relationship - which lasted just two months after the pair were first linked in May 2018 - because she found their long distance romance to be a struggle.
When asked on 'The Domenick Nati Show' how things ended between her and Brooklyn, she explained: ''Just walked away. It was a long distance thing and it wasn't working out. He's really young and obviously I realised that. So it just didn't work.''
Lexy's comments come after Brooklyn was seen last month at The Fashion Awards in London with his model beau Hana Cross.
The duo partied at a private residence in North London after attending the star-studded awards ceremony, and Hana later shared an Instagram video of herself and Brooklyn in which she kisses him on the cheek.
Brooklyn got together with Lexy after his split from girlfriend Chloe Moretz in early 2018, having being on and off for three years.
The 21-year-old actress had previously insisted the pair were right for each other.
She said: ''I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all.
''I think that's the most important thing and your lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us.''
It's been almost three years since the release of their second album The Ride and now Catfish and the Bottlemen return with the video for their...
Everyone's favourite pop rock band return with an animated lyric video for their new single 'Bad Liar'. Following 'Machine', the single features on...
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
While it's amusing and sometimes very funny, there's an air of desperation about this sequel...
Mac and Kelly's lives have moved forward a lot since the problems they had with...
Also based on the first in a trilogy of post-apocalyptic teen novels, this thriller feels...
Libby Day is a fragile and unemployed woman struggling to get away from the demons...
Cassie Sullivan is only 16-years-old but her fighting spirit and courage has left her as...
Libby Day is a young woman, still permanently scarred from the events of her childhood....
Maria Enders is an ageing actress whose best known role was that of Sigrid in...
An intriguing Chinese box of a movie, this slightly too-clever drama unpicks the layers of...
Like The Wind Rises, this Oscar-nominated Studio Ghibli animation is a proper cinematic epic, telling...
Once upon a time in Japan, a bamboo cutter discovered a miniature girl inside the...
Keira Knightley continues to open up as an actress with this sparky comedy. As in...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...