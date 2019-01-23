Brooklyn Beckham has ''tried to reach out'' to his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra.

The 19-year-old photographer - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - might have recently been spotted hand-in-hand with his new girlfriend Hana Cross, but his former partner Lexy has claimed he tried to get back in contact with her, although she's ''ignoring'' his attempts.

Lexy said: ''There's a zero chance of us getting back together or talking. He tried to reach out to me but I'm pretty much ignoring it.''

The 29-year-old singer also revealed she ''just walked away'' from the relationship - which lasted just two months after the pair were first linked in May 2018 - because she found their long distance romance to be a struggle.

When asked on 'The Domenick Nati Show' how things ended between her and Brooklyn, she explained: ''Just walked away. It was a long distance thing and it wasn't working out. He's really young and obviously I realised that. So it just didn't work.''

Lexy's comments come after Brooklyn was seen last month at The Fashion Awards in London with his model beau Hana Cross.

The duo partied at a private residence in North London after attending the star-studded awards ceremony, and Hana later shared an Instagram video of herself and Brooklyn in which she kisses him on the cheek.

Brooklyn got together with Lexy after his split from girlfriend Chloe Moretz in early 2018, having being on and off for three years.

The 21-year-old actress had previously insisted the pair were right for each other.

She said: ''I think we chose each other. It's been years now off and on and it's just one of those things, you come back and it's like no time spent away from each other at all.

''I think that's the most important thing and your lives are an open book. We like to have our own little private world and I think that's important for both of us.''