Brooklyn Beckham has been given his own wing of his family's £31 million mansion in Holland Park, west London..
Brooklyn Beckham has been given his own ''home'' within his family's mansion.
The 19-year-old aspiring photographer now has his own wing of his parents David and Victoria Beckham's £31 million mansion in Holland Park, west London.
The staff used to reside in that part of the house but they have been moved to another section so that if Brooklyn's relationship with model Hana Cross, 22, develops, they have their own space.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''David and Victoria love having Brooklyn at home when he's in London. But he's nearly 20 and they have decided that he needs some independence in some way. It's a great way for Brooklyn to make steps towards moving out, but not for good just yet. And it means he can spend as much time with Hana as he likes.''
Brooklyn moved out to live in New York to study photography there but he had previously admitted that he was ''really scared'' about moving away from his family.
Speaking before he headed off to the US, he said: ''I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that. I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study.''
Brooklyn admitted his mother and father have been ''so supportive'' in his quest to become a photographer, and helped him choose pictures for his photo book 'What I See'.
He added: ''Me and my mum and dad were kind of selective and we didn't want to put too many personal ones in there. It's kind of a mix, we got a few family ones in there. They're so supportive. My mum and dad really helped me as well with this book so I couldn't have done it without them.''
Anima Animus is the third album from Siouxsie Sioux's The Creatures, released exactly 20 years ago today.
Peter Doherty once again highlighted his talent as a musician, lyricist and performer during a very entertaining evening.
Edinburgh four-piece Gypsy Circus talk about their inspirations and their music in exclusive interview.
It doesn't take long to appreciate you are in the presence of rock music royalty when you are offered an audience with Paul McGuinness.
Doillon's latest release is self-assured, positive and empowered; it is not trying to be something it's not.
Zedd and Katy Perry team up for a sci-fi themed video which sees the latter play an android who falls in love with her human partner - who doesn't...
Happy Valentine's Day! Lots of couples will celebrating this cheesy AF but lovely day, and will most likely celebrate well into the night too.
As it's almost Valentine's Day, you'll be looking for that perfect romantic playlist to set a dinner date to, right?
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.