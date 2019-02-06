Brooklyn Beckham has been receiving photography lessons from Kim Kardashian West's wedding photographer, Conor McDonnell.
The 19-year-old aspiring snapper has become good friends with Conor McDonnell, who has been like a mentor to Brooklyn and he is keen to ''replicate his success''.
A source told The Sun's Bizarre column: ''Brooklyn's photography career is going from strength to strength and Posh wants the very best to be guiding him. Conor is at the top of his game, having shot Kim and Kanye's wedding at the young age of 22. Brooklyn is hoping to replicate his success. Conor has been giving Brooklyn some private lessons and they even went out to the Masai Mara, in Africa, to picture the wildlife. Being a similar age, Conor and Brooklyn are also great friends.''
Brooklyn moved to New York City to study photography at college, and had previously admitted he was ''nervous'' about leaving his parents - David and Victoria Beckham - and his siblings, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven, behind.
He said recently: ''I'm actually moving to New York in two weeks. I'm kinda just gonna disappear and study for a few years and see what happens after that. I'm nervous about moving away from my family, that's one thing that I'm really scared of, but I feel like it'll be good for me to live on my own for a bit and really knuckle down on what I really love and study.''
And whilst Brooklyn seems to be taking to his new career with ease, he admits he gets ''shy'' when taking photographs of models.
He said: ''I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it - but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it.''
