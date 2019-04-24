Brooklyn Beckham has landed his first job with Tatler.

The 20-year-old budding photographer has been commissioned by James Brown, the new contributing style editor of the high-end magazine, to shoot the images of modelling newcomer Elfie Reigate for the title's upcoming June issue, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

Brooklyn has been making a name for himself in the photography world for several years, and while this is his first job for Tatler, he released his own collection of snaps in his 2017 book 'What I See', which featured pictures of his famous family - including parents David and Victoria Beckham.

While his work at the time was criticised by some experts, Brooklyn said he feels as though he's ''really improved'', and is still an avid photographer.

Speaking when his book launched, he said: ''Most of the photos in my book are my old work, not recent ones. I've started to do a lot more portraits and fashion photography. I feel like I've really improved.''

Earlier this year, it was claimed the eldest Beckham child - who has siblings Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven - was getting photography lessons from Kim Kardashian West's wedding photographer Conor McDonnell.

A source said: ''Brooklyn's photography career is going from strength to strength and Posh wants the very best to be guiding him. Conor is at the top of his game, having shot Kim and Kanye's wedding at the young age of 22. Brooklyn is hoping to replicate his success. Conor has been giving Brooklyn some private lessons and they even went out to the Masai Mara, in Africa, to picture the wildlife. Being a similar age, Conor and Brooklyn are also great friends.''

And whilst Brooklyn seems to be taking to his new career with ease, he previously admitted he gets ''shy'' when taking photographs of models.

He said: ''I do backstage photography at my mum's shows, and I mean, I love doing it - but my mum's like, 'Go take pictures of the models!' and I'm a bit shy. So I kind of have to get the first two out of the way, and then I'm used to it.''