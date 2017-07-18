Brooklyn Beckham has got his fourth tattoo.

The 18-year-old photographer is following in the footsteps of his famous father David Beckham by growing a collection of body art and his latest inking is an eagle on his hand, a tattoo not so dissimilar to the design the retired soccer ace sports on his left side.

Thanking renowned celebrity tattooist Dr. Woo for his latest addition, Brooklyn wrote on Instagram: ''Cheers mate... @_dr_woo_ (sic)''

Not long ago, the dark-haired hunk added a compass on his lower left arm.

Brooklyn also has an image of a Native American chief, inscribed onto his forearm, and a camera to signify his chosen career path.

The needle work was done by legendary tattoo artist Mark Mahoney .

Mark is the owner of and the principal artist at Shamrock Social Club, which is hugely popular with celebrities and he has also worked with Lana Del Rey on two of her music videos.

Brooklyn said at the time: ''Honoured to have my first tattoo done by dads friend Mark Mahoney(sic),'' and added: ''Thank you so much Mark x just like dads.(sic)''

David - who also has sons Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, and daughter Harper, six, with his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham - has added a touching tribute to his children to his neck, the word ''Dadda''.

Sharing the piece completed by Mark, who was doing some touch ups for the star, he wrote on Snapchat: ''And a little something new... Dadda @shamrocksocialclub (sic)''

David previously revealed his eldest son had been waiting a very long time before being allowed to get inked after turning 18 in March.

He said: ''There's absolutely nothing I can say. He's got two. He was 18 pretty recently, and he was counting the days down because he talked about having a tattoo for a long time.''