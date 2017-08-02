Brooklyn Beckham thinks fame has its ''ups and downs'' and he admits he wishes he could do ''what most 18 year olds do'' such as going out partying.
Brooklyn Beckham says fame has its ''ups and downs''.
The 18-year-old photographer - who is the son of soccer star David Beckham and singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham - admits life is tough in the spotlight because he can't do ''what most 18 year olds do'' such as going out partying.
He said: ''I feel like it [fame] has its ups and downs. I feel like I get opportunities that most people my age don't get.
''But, like, I can't do what most 18 year olds do. Like, I can't go out partying all the time, I have to work and get up early. So it kind of has its ups and downs.''
And from a young age, Brooklyn has felt the ''pressure'' to follow in his dad's footsteps but now knows he'd much prefer to carve out his own photography career.
He added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I had a lot of pressure on me. Every time I made a mistake everyone was looking at me like, 'Oh my God, like, he made a mistake.' I still really enjoy it and I still watch it with my dad all the time. But I kinda just wanted to go in my own direction ...
''I'm actually moving to New York in August to study photography for four years. I'm really excited. Photography is [it], that's what I really want to do. I mean, I love taking photos. So I think this is it for me. I've been interning for [British fashion photographer] Nick Knight, which was really fun, it was really cool to do. He's an awesome guy. He puts me to work!''
'England Lost' and 'Gotta Get A Grip' talk about what's happening in the UK.
It's less than 2 months until his 45th birthday but apparently he looks younger.
There are ideas for a second season, but nothing has yet been set in stone.
The actress has previously said she doesn't want the character to be referred to as a "villain".
The producer was awarded over $9 million after suing the singer's estate.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
Arthur grew up as a peasant on the streets of Londonium having escaped the terror...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
For the most part, Arthur has taught himself all the life lessons he knows, he...
Throughout the early 1960s, the Cold War was in full swing. Two agents, one from...