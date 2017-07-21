Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly dating Madison Beer.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham and the YouTube star were spotted out and about in Los Angeles last weekend, and attended a concert together in Santa Clara, California.

Sources confirmed to the New York Post's Page Six column that the pair were an item.

Madison, 18, was discovered by Justin Bieber on the video-sharing site earlier this year and she has described the pop star as being ''like [a] big brother'' to her.

But an insider said the couple were ''careful not to run into Bieber, fearing it would be awkward''.

Brooklyn dated actress Chloe Grace Moretz on and off from 2014 to 2016, and Tallia Storm for 18 months when they were both 15.

Earlier this year, the 'Still in Love' singer claimed the star was ''pretending'' to be her friend when they met at the BRIT Awards.

She said: ''I saw him at the BRITs and it was just the most awkward conversation I've ever had. He was pretending we were friends, but we're not.

''He messed me around and now he's suddenly pretending we're friends? Very immature.

''Brooklyn is still so young and even though we're the same age, I feel like I'm far more mature. When we were dating, he'd be cool with me one minute, then with someone else the next.

''I used to get sad about it, like you do with a first love.''

Tallia also claimed 'Kick-Ass' actress Chloe has a similar view to her about the student.

She said: ''Chloe has reached out to me and I have to her. She feels the same way as me about Brooklyn.''