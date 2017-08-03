Brooklyn Beckham admits dating can be ''annoying'' in the spotlight and says his famous parents - David and Victoria Beckham - always vet who he goes on dates with.
Brooklyn Beckham says dating can be ''annoying'' in the spotlight.
The 18-year-old aspiring photographer admits it is tough finding love when you're famous and he has revealed his parents - David and Victoria Beckham - always vet who he goes on dates with.
He said: ''[Victoria's] always said she'll like any girl that I bring back, or anyone like a mate ... [Victoria and David] are both kind of the same, they can tell who's nice and who isn't.''
And Brooklyn revealed the whole family - David and Victoria and their kids Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six - are all very ''supportive'' of each other.
He added: [We are all very] supportive. We are all encouraging of each others' interests and passions.''
Brooklyn admits he is ''really protective'' of his younger siblings and loves being able to photograph his brothers and sister.
He told People magazine: ''[I'm] really protective ... I'm always here for any of my siblings, really, but yeah, I'm now teaching Romeo how to pick nice friends. I kind of help them with whatever they need, really ...
''I love [taking photographs] of the family - of course it's always going to be a much more intimate shot when you know your subject so well. I love taking photos of all of my family but Harper is really cute to photograph, and my brother Romeo because of his shaved head. Cruz is just cheeky, so it's always fun to get a picture of him too.''
Meanwhile, David previously revealed his wife Victoria finds it difficult to watch their son dating.
He said: ''I think it's easier for me than Brooklyn's mum, you know? To see her little boy go out and date ... Obviously for mums I think it's slightly more difficult with the boys but obviously once Harper [their daughter] starts [dating] ... I don't even want to think about that at the moment.''
Who knew that Rob Lowe would be a ghost hunter or a believer in Bigfoot?
'England Lost' and 'Gotta Get A Grip' talk about what's happening in the UK.
It's less than 2 months until his 45th birthday but apparently he looks younger.
There are ideas for a second season, but nothing has yet been set in stone.
The actress has previously said she doesn't want the character to be referred to as a "villain".
The producer was awarded over $9 million after suing the singer's estate.
This year's Mercury Prize nominees features the best of British pop.
Situated in a scenic Cornish valley, the eleventh iteration of the Leopallooza Festival takes place near Bude in Cornwall from July 28th to July 30th.
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.