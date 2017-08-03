Brooklyn Beckham says dating can be ''annoying'' in the spotlight.

The 18-year-old aspiring photographer admits it is tough finding love when you're famous and he has revealed his parents - David and Victoria Beckham - always vet who he goes on dates with.

He said: ''[Victoria's] always said she'll like any girl that I bring back, or anyone like a mate ... [Victoria and David] are both kind of the same, they can tell who's nice and who isn't.''

And Brooklyn revealed the whole family - David and Victoria and their kids Romeo, 14, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six - are all very ''supportive'' of each other.

He added: [We are all very] supportive. We are all encouraging of each others' interests and passions.''

Brooklyn admits he is ''really protective'' of his younger siblings and loves being able to photograph his brothers and sister.

He told People magazine: ''[I'm] really protective ... I'm always here for any of my siblings, really, but yeah, I'm now teaching Romeo how to pick nice friends. I kind of help them with whatever they need, really ...

''I love [taking photographs] of the family - of course it's always going to be a much more intimate shot when you know your subject so well. I love taking photos of all of my family but Harper is really cute to photograph, and my brother Romeo because of his shaved head. Cruz is just cheeky, so it's always fun to get a picture of him too.''

Meanwhile, David previously revealed his wife Victoria finds it difficult to watch their son dating.

He said: ''I think it's easier for me than Brooklyn's mum, you know? To see her little boy go out and date ... Obviously for mums I think it's slightly more difficult with the boys but obviously once Harper [their daughter] starts [dating] ... I don't even want to think about that at the moment.''