Aspiring photographer Brooklyn Beckham confirmed his new romance with Hana Cross at The Fashion Awards in London.
Brooklyn Beckham confirmed his new romance with Hana Cross at The Fashion Awards in London on Monday night (10.12.18).
The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham - who previously dated Hollywood actress Chloe Grace Moretz - was seen walking hand-in-hand with the model following the glitzy bash at the Royal Albert Hall.
The duo partied at a private residence in North London after attending the star-studded awards ceremony.
Hana also shared an Instagram video of herself and Brooklyn in the early hours of Tuesday morning, in which she kisses him on the cheek.
The happy couple were spotted singing and dancing along to The Jacksons' 'Blame It On The Boogie'.
Meanwhile, Chloe recently confessed that her public displays of affection with Brooklyn were an act of rebellion.
The 'Kick-Ass' star - whose relationship with Brooklyn ended earlier this year - admitted they were often captured kissing by the paparazzi because of her rebellious attitude.
She conceded: ''The problem with me is that I'm fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I'll be like, I'm going to do it, and I'm going to jump in head first and do a flip.
''I was like, 'Why can't I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?' And you can - you can do whatever you want - but then I'd come home and be mad that there's a photo of me kissing on the street.
''And my brother would [say], 'Chloe, you can't be mad, because you did that! Yes, your friends are doing that, but you are not your friends.' I started to see [I was] only hurting myself.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.