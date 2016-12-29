Brooklyn Beckham is back in touch with his ex-girlfriend.

The 17-year-old aspiring photographer - the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham - set tongues wagging earlier this week when he followed his former flame Sonia Ben Ammar on Instagram again, nine months after their split in March, as they both holidayed separately in the Maldives with their families.

It's not known if the pair have bumped into each other while lapping up the sun in the tropical country but they have both posted photographs on their social media sites seemingly taken in the same vicinity on the idyllic island.

Shortly after Brooklyn re-followed the model on the photo-sharing site, he reportedly liked a shot she had uploaded of her sporting a mesh bikini in the sea.

Holidaying in the Maldives has no doubt brought back fond memories for the young pair - who dated for five months - as they first met while there in 2014.

And, although their romance was short lived, Sonia, 17 - who is the daughter of Tunisian producer and director Tarak Ben Ammar - seemingly made a good impression on Brooklyn's family as they were reportedly ''happy'' about their love.

After their split, the talented star went on to strike up a relationship with Chloe Grace Moretz, 19, but their romance came crashing down a few months later.

A source said recently: ''Brooklyn is so young with his whole life ahead of him, he basically just didn't need the aggro. He was besotted with her at first, but as time wore on Chloe wanted to become more serious and given he lives on the other side of the Atlantic, it was something he couldn't offer.''

However, friends wouldn't be surprised if the couple - who briefly dated in 2014 before getting back together earlier this year - reconcile again in the future.

The insider added: ''Like any youngsters in a relationship, there wouldn't be much of a surprise if they get back together. Especially if they go on to mix in the same circles.''