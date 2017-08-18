Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz have reportedly rekindled their romance.

The 18-year-old aspiring photographer - who is the son of fashion icon Victoria Beckham and retired soccer star David Beckham - previously enjoyed a year long romance with the 'Kick-Ass' actress between 2014 and 2015, and then again for five months last summer.

And now, almost a year after they last parted ways, sources claim 20-year-old Chloe was heard telling guests at a party in Los Angeles last week - which Brooklyn also attended - that they were giving their relationship another go.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: ''Brooklyn and Chloe arrived together and she was chatting with other guests about how they had got back together.

''She was much more open about their relationship than him. They seemed very comfortable together.

''It was quite a wild party but they were both being quite chill and low key.''

The news comes after Brooklyn was previously spotted cosying up to singer Madison Beer, also 18, before she claimed the pair were just ''best friends'' despite ''crushing on each other''.

Madison said: ''I'm very much single and not ready to mingle.

''I've known Brooklyn for years, we've been really close and as we've gotten older -- and I'm newly out of a relationship, we're definitely like crushing on each other.

''But we're both very busy. He's great, though. He's a cutie, literally one of my best friends.''

Meanwhile, Brooklyn - who is set to head off to New York in the coming weeks to study photography - finds dating in the spotlight ''annoying'', and recently admitted his parents often vet who he goes on dates with.

He said: ''[Victoria's] always said she'll like any girl that I bring back, or anyone like a mate ... [Victoria and David] are both kind of the same, they can tell who's nice and who isn't.''