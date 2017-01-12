Bronski Beat star Larry Steinbachek has died, aged 56.
Steinbachek lost his battle with cancer last month (Dec16), his sister told BBC News.
The keyboard player formed the 1980s synth-pop trio with Jimmy Somerville and Steve Bronski.
The band enjoyed chart success with Smalltown Boy, Why?, and a cover of Donna Summer's I Feel Love before Somerville left to form The Communards in 1985.
Steinbachek and Bronski continued the group.
