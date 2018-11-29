Lewis Capaldi, Mahalia and Sam Fender have all been nominated for Critics' Choice at the BRIT Awards 2019, and the winner will be announced on December 7 ahead of the ceremony in February next year.
Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for Critics' Choice at the BRIT Awards 2019.
The winner of the prestigious annual prize - which has previously been won by the likes of Adele, Sam Smith and Rag'n'Bone Man - will be announced on December 7, and the young singer-songwriter is on the shortlist alongside Mahalia and Sam Fender.
Lewis - who will hit the road with Bastille in February - said: ''Absolutely honoured to have been shortlisted for this year's BRITs Critics' Choice award alongside two unreal artists.
''Genuinely cannot believe I'm being included in something like this and do not think I've done enough to be deserving of it!
''That being said, from here on in I will insist that those around me, including my mother and father, refer to me only as 'BRITS Critics' Choice Award Nominee, Lewis Capaldi.' ''
Mahalia - who has supported the likes of Ed Sheeran and last year's recipient Jorja Smith on tour - admitted it was the pinnacle of a whirlwind year.
She added: ''I can't believe it. I'm truly honoured to be nominated for the BRITs Critics' Choice Award. The last year has been surreal to say the least but this really is the cherry on top. Thank you so much to all those who voted for me.''
For fellow nominee Sam - who recently released his debut EP 'Dead Boys' - it marks a dream come true after growing up watching the BRITs each year as a child.
He said: ''I've been watching the BRITs since I was a child, and my brother would let me stay up and watch them live; so to be nominated for the Critics' Choice award is crazy. What an honour! A big thank you to anyone who has put their faith in my music.''
The winner - who is chosen by an invited panel of music editors and critics of national press and online music editors, plus heads of music at major radio and music TV stations - will be unveiled next week, with the ceremony itself taking place on February 20.
