The British Bulldog is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Legendary wrestler Davey Boy Smith - who held the Intercontinental, European, Hardcore and Tag Team championships during his storied career - will be honoured at this year's ceremony in Tampa, Florida next month.

The news was first confirmed by Corey Graves on his 'After The Bell' podcast, as it was announced the late British grappler - who died from a heart attack in 2002 at the age of 39 - will be inducted as part of the 2020 class.

His daughter Georgia Smith later took to social media to comment on the exciting news.

She posted on Twitter: ''I've had to be quiet for over a month ... It's been confirmed and official ... Now I can shout it to the world!!!!

''MY DAD IS BEING INDUCTED INTO THE @WWE HALL OF FAME! I LOVE YOU DAVEY!!! (sic)''

He will be inducted alongside the likes of JBL, Dave Bautista, Nikki and Brie Bella, and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean Waltman.

In one of Smith's most famous wrestling moments, he retained the Intercontinental title against Bret 'The Hitman' Hart at London's Wembley Stadium at Summerslam 1992.

WWE chief Paul 'Triple H' Levesque previously commented on British Bulldog, and backed him to be honoured with a spot on the Hall of Fame.

He said: ''There's a group of people who make those decisions, but if you ask me, 'does he deserve to be in the Hall of Fame', then the answer is 100 per cent.

''Absolutely, there is a lot of people that do, and there are a lot of names that should be in the [Hall of Fame]. The consideration is there I am sure.

''But if you ask me my personal opinion, absolutely he should be in the Hall of Fame. Is it coming? Absolutely, it is just a matter of when.''