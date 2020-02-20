BRIT Award-winner Dave is set to play an intimate show in London for Apple Music's Agenda.

The 21-year-old rapper - who won the coveted Mastercard Album of the Year prize for 'Psychodrama' at the bash in London this week - has announced a tiny gig at a currently undisclosed venue in the British capital on February 28.

The 'Streatham' star will be joined by fellow rappers Mist and Ms Banks for the one-off performance for the streaming service's Beats 1 show - which is hosted by Julie Adenuga.

The venue is set to be announced shortly.

The gig announcement comes after Dave stole the show at the BRITs with his powerful political performance

The musician accused Boris Johnson of being a ''a real racist'' in an adapted version of his song 'Black'.

As well as calling out the British Prime Minister, he also hit out at the treatment of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan following their decision to step back from royal life, and paid tribute to the victims of the London Bridge terror attack, Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, who were stabbed by Usman Khan at a prisoner rehabilitation event in November.

He rapped: ''It is racist, whether or not it feels racist.

''The truth is our prime minister's a real racist. They say you should be grateful we're the least racist, I say the least racist is still racist.''

He added: ''If you don't wanna get it, then you're never gonna get it, how the news treats Kate versus how they treat Meghan.''

The audience were in awe as Dave performed a stirring rendition of the song from 'Psychodrama' at the piano.

Dave - whose full name is David Omoregie - had previously paid tribute to Jack as they had previously met.

He wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Rest in peace brother. One of the most painful things.

''Jack Merritt was the best guy.

''Dedicated his life to helping others, was genuinely an honour to have met someone like you and everything you've done for us I'll never ever forget.''