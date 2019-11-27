Joy Crookes, Celeste and Beabadoobee have been nominated for the BRIT Awards 2020 Rising Star prize.

The trio of stars make up this year's all-female shortlist for the award - which was previously known as the BRITs Critics' Choice - with the winner getting the chance to perform at the ceremony for the first time in its history.

Reflecting on the recognition, soulful singer Joy - who performed at Radio 1's Big Weekend and Glastonbury over the summer - said: ''I remember watching the BRITs as a child - especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen.

''I've always looked up to these inspiring and strong women so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is insane - thank you so much to anyone who has supported me to get here!''

Celeste is set to embark on a headline tour in APril next year - including a huge sold out show at London's Shepherds Bush Empire - and her career has gone from strength to strength after signing with Poldor in 2018.

She commented: ''My earliest memory of the BRITs was 2002, I was around 8 years old. MC Romeo had me at 'turn up the bass line' and MisTeeq were the women I wanted to be when I grew up.

''It was a cold winter evening and I was glued to my television, I remember being in a frenzy with every word they sang. It was in that exact moment that I thought I would like to be a part of that one day.

''To be nominated for the Rising Star award is a huge honour, especially to recognised this early on in my career.''

For Beabadoobee - whose real name is Bea Kristi - she admitted it feels ''weird'' that her brand of 'confessional bedroom pop' has earned her such a passionate fanbase.

She said: ''It's suuuper cool to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award and I'm so grateful. It's so weird to think that writing music in my bedroom could appeal to so many people. Thank you so much to anyone who has voted for me!''

The award has previously been won by the likes of Adele (2008), Jessie J (2011), Sami Smith (2014) and Rag 'n' Bone Man (2017), while Sam Fender took home this year's prize.

The winner will be announced on December 6, with the ceremony taking place on February 18 next year.