The 2018 BRIT Awards with MasterCard will take place on February 21.

The annual glitzy ceremony is one of the biggest nights in the UK music calendar, and on Wednesday (30.08.17) it was announced that next year's extravaganza - which marks the 38th awards show - will be broadcast live on ITV on February 21.

The BRIT Awards will take place at London's O2 Arena for the eighth year running, and organisers are hoping the show will do as well as the 2017 awards which took place earlier this year, and saw the event reach 8.5 million people in the UK, and a further 27 million through VEVO and YouTube.

Organisers are also no doubt hoping the 2018 awards will bring in as much charitable donations as the 2017 show too, which saw at least £1.5m raised for charitable and educational activities.

The War Child charity alone received £567,000 from the 2017 BRIT Awards, which was in part raised by BRITs Week, which hosted a series of incredible live shows in the week leading up to the main event through a partnership between the BPI and AEG.

Acts such as Craig David, The 1975, Lianne La Havas and Basement Jaxx played across London helping to raise money for the cause.

Elsewhere, a further £250,000 was also raised for The BRIT School, which offers performing arts eduction to teenagers with promising talent.

The BRIT Awards also partnered with Life Water in 2013, and a portion of the money raised by the event also went toward funding clean water projects which, in the past four years, has helped provide clean water to 4,991 people.

The remaining funds are donated to the BRIT Trust charity, whose mantra is to 'support young people in music and education', with its main financial obligations to the BRIT School and Nordoff Robbins Music Therapy.

To date The BRIT Awards have raised over £20 million for The BRIT Trust charity.