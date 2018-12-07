Oli Sykes thinks hip hop is the new punk.

The Bring Me The Horizon frontman has put what he sees as the ''boring'' rock scene on notice and suggested rappers are bringing the energy and excitement that the genre has started to lack.

Speaking to Music Week, he said: ''That's why rappers are almost the new rock'n'roll or punk or whatever. Rock's gone soft, it's gone miserable and boring, there's not really much exciting about it.

''So it's important that we cross over, because we feel like we belong more in a place where people just like music and it's not about how heavy it is.''

The 32-year-old star also commented on the band's more commercial sound as they expand their musical horizons from their heavier beginnings.

He suggested as long as the songs remain ''exciting and exhilarating'', they will still stand out from the crowd.

He explained: ''Even if it's a poppier song, it's a million times more exciting than the shit you hear on the radio. It's emotional, it's got depth, and it's always going to grab you and make you feel something.''

Meanwhile, the group had to speak out earlier this month after a fan tragically died at their show at Alexandra Palace in London.

Speaking on Twitter the morning after the incident, BMTH wrote: ''Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night.

''Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course.''