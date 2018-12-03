Bring Me The Horizon have expressed their ''horror'' following the death of a fan at their concert on Friday (30.11.18) night at Alexandra Palace .

The Sheffield foursome - consisting of vocalist Oliver Sykes, guitarist Lee Malia, bassist Matt Kean, drummer Matt Nicholls and keyboardist Jordan Fish - were playing the second of their sold-out shows at the popular north London venue when a young man was pronounced dead at the scene, with the cause of death as yet undisclosed.

Speaking on Twitter the morning after the incident, BMTH wrote: ''Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night.

''Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course.''

Alexandra Palace also posted a statement via their social media about the ''medical incident'' and slammed ''inaccurate'' rumours about inadequate security measures.

The venue wrote on Twitter: ''A medical incident occurred at last night's Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them.

''We hope you can appreciate we cannot provide any further comment at this time.''

They later added to the statement to address the security rumours.

They continued: ''Following the above statement, we would like to clarify that this was a tragic medical incident and unrelated to the extensive security measures in place.

''However, we feel we must address inaccurate information. There were over 150 security personnel on site for the concert.''

The fan has yet to be officially named.