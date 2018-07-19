Brianna Brown has given birth.

The 'Devious Maids' actress and her husband Richie Keen welcomed a baby boy, Charlie Zane Keen, into the world on Wednesday (18.07.18), weighing in at 7lbs 11oz.

The pair said: ''We are overjoyed to welcome Charlie into our family and are grateful to everyone who helped guide us through our birth experience.''

Brianna gave birth to her first child in the early hours of Wednesday, and she cannot wait to have plenty of ''adventures'' with the little one.

The couple added to PEOPLE: ''We are looking forward to all the adventures we will have in the next chapter of our lives.''

The 38-year-old actress played Taylor Stappord in 'Devious Maids', and the 'Dynasty' star most recently appeared as Claudia Blaisdel - a character made famous by Pamela Bellwood's portrayal in the 1980s - in the 2017 reboot of the series.

Brianna took to Instagram and Twitter to share her baby news excitement.

She wrote: ''Today I am officially a mommy (sic)''

Brianna was inundated with messages of congratulations, including one from Traci Lords, her on-screen mother in Netflix series 'EastSiders'.

She tweeted: ''Guess, I'm a grandma? Congratulations to my beautiful - on screen - Eastsiders @EastSidersTV daughter! , on the birth of her first child! I'm so happy for you all. Xoxo (sic)''

Gloria Kellett wrote: ''LOVE LOVE LOVE. Welcome, Charlie!! xo (sic)''

Brianna recently took to Twitter to publicly praise her husband Richie, who directed Ice Cube and Tracy Morgan in 2017 movie 'Fist Fight'.

She wrote: ''My man is like fine wine, he keeps getting better with age. (sic)''

The couple tied the knot in May 2017.