Briana Jungwirth has deleted her Instagram account.

The Los Angeles-based stylist - who has 11-month-old son Freddie Reign with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson- had her account hacked last week and has now decided to leave Instagram due to ''privacy concerns''.

Tweeting from her verified account, she wrote: ''Taking a break from @Instagram due to obvious privacy concerns.''

She later deleted the tweet but her Instagram page has been removed from the photo-sharing site.

Briana's decision to delete her account came after it was briefly taken over by a mystery hacker, who posted a short message through a series of screenshots.

The hacker wrote: ''I hacked her to show her she needs to be careful with her Instagram account. Believe it or not I'm actually helping her a lot now she knows that she can't just put her information anywhere.''

However, Briana managed to get back control of her account and fired back on Twitter later.

She wrote: ''You seriously have nothing better to do than hack an innocent mother's Instagram. You are sick.''

Despite having public Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat accounts, Briana has previously asked for privacy and hit out at her online detractors.

Last year she posted a message on her accounts, which read: ''To all those who feel the need to make disparaging, hateful and inappropriate comments concerning me and my son Freddie - I am sincerely sorry that you all have chosen to focus your time and attention on my life and the life of my son. Surely you must have better things to do than pry into the personal life of a single mom and newborn child. I am a proud new mother that is extremely joyous about my child being in this world and have shared that joy with my friends and family on a daily basis - often times through social media. However, that does not give anyone the right, or the invitation to be nasty and disparaging toward me. So, please stop prying into the private and personal facts of my life and my son's life in order to weave stories and peak public interest.

''The things that you discuss, and the sources that you rely on are extremely off base and unreliable. More importantly, every mature and experienced adult should know that there is always more to a story than what meets the eye - especially involving matters of the heart. I am confident that in the days and weeks to come, you all will find that your negativity and venomous attacks were little more than time wasted. In the meantime - I am hopeful that you all will respect my son's privacy and find it in your hearts to discontinue the overwhelmingly inappropriate comments about me, my family, and most importantly, my son Freddie. Thank you. (sic).''