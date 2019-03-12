Hal Blaine has died at the age of 90, with the world of music paying its respects to the late legend.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame session drummer - who played with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and Simon & Garfunkel - died of natural causes at his home in Palm Desert, California, according to his son-in-law Andy Johnson.

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys - who also worked with the musician - shared a heartfelt message about Hal and hailed him as the ''greatest drummer ever''.

He wrote: ''I'm so sad, I don't know what to say. Hal Blaine was such a great musician and friend that I can't put it into words. Hal taught me a lot, and he had so much to do with our success - he was the greatest drummer ever. We also laughed an awful lot. Love, Brian (sic)''

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts - who played at Blaine's 90th birthday party last month - was amongst those to take to social media to pay tribute to the musician.

On Twitter, he wrote: ''Godspeed Hal. He gave us all so much. Feeling very blessed to have celebrated his life with him. (sic)''

The death of Hal, who was the winner of a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award last year, was announced on his Facebook page where he was described as a loving father and grandfather and ''inspiration to countless friends, fans and musicians''.

Meanwhile, Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector added: ''Today I regrettably have to say goodbye to Hal, and thank him for the magic he put on all our Ronettes recordings... and so many others throughout his incredible career. Thank you Hal. Love forever, Ronnie (sic)''

And The Beatles legend Ringo Starr posted a message of support to Hal's family, and hailed him as an ''incredible musician''.

He added: ''God bless Hal Blaine Peace and love to all his family Goodbye Hal and incredible musician (sic)''