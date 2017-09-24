Korn's Brian Welch will perform at the Chester Bennington tribute concert, despite having called him a ''coward'' for taking his own life.

The 47-year-old guitarist took to Facebook shortly after the news of the Linkin Park frontman's tragic death was announced in July to blast the late singer for being ''cowardly'', and claimed he had ''lost respect'' for him.

He later issued a statement apologising for his outburst, which he claims came as a result of him being ''heartbroken'' by the news, and it seems the remaining members of Linkin Park have forgiven him, as he will now take to the stage alongside his Korn band mate Jonathan Davies at the memorial concert being held in Chester's honour at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

Brian confirmed the news on Instagram when he wrote: ''When I heard the news about our friend Chester Bennington I was so sad, hurt and angry. In my shock and confusion I didn't know how to process my feelings correctly. I spoke out from a broken heart and I want to thank the LP camp, and all of my friends and fans for the forgiveness, understanding and grace that was extended to me. I am honored to celebrate Chester's life with our boys in LP, their fans, and many of my friends and colleagues in the music industry. @linkinpark@chesterbe #celebratelife (sic)''

As well as headline act Linkin Park - who will be performing without Chester for the first time - the 'Coming Undone' rockers will join the likes of Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track 'Heavy'.

The concert - which is entitled 'Linkin Park & Friends Celebrate Life in Honour of Chester Bennington' - takes place on October 27, and money raised from the event will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund in memory of the late singer.