Korn guitarist Brian 'Head' Welch has called Chester Bennington's suicide ''cowardly'' following reports the Linkin Park frontman took his own life.
Brian 'Head' Welch has branded Chester Bennington's suicide ''cowardly''.
The Korn guitarist insisted he was ''p***ed'' to hear the Linkin Park frontman - who has six children - had taken his own life aged 41, despite insisting he was trying to by sympathetic because he had battled depression himself.
He wrote on Facebook: ''Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly p***ing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I'm sick of this suicide s**t! I've battled depression/mental illness, and I'm trying to be sempethetic, but it's hard when you're p***ed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!
''I'm sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I'm just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings.
''Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time. (sic)''
But Head was hit with a barrage of criticism by several of his fans in response to his post.
One wrote: ''Just because you made it through doesn't mean everyone does, Brian. Some people are stronger than others. I just kinda lost a lot of respect for you. Rip Chester. (sic)''
Another posted: ''I partly agree and partly disagree but I didn't expect a message this harsh from YOU of all people. Not all people are like you. (sic)''
The 47-year-old guitarist followed it up with another post admitting he was feeling emotional and insisted he could've also taken his own life once.
He wrote: ''I didn't mean to sound insensitive about Chester. Just dealing with a range of emotions today. Love you Chester. I'm p***ed that you did this, but I know this could have been me back in the day after getting wasted one night. (sic)''
Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda yesterday (20.07.17) confirmed reports Chester had taken his own life were ''true'' and admitted he was ''shocked and heartbroken'' by the news.
He tweeted: ''Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.''
