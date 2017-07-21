Brian 'Head' Welch has branded Chester Bennington's suicide ''cowardly''.

The Korn guitarist insisted he was ''p***ed'' to hear the Linkin Park frontman - who has six children - had taken his own life aged 41, despite insisting he was trying to by sympathetic because he had battled depression himself.

He wrote on Facebook: ''Honestly, Chester's an old friend who we've hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly p***ing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I'm sick of this suicide s**t! I've battled depression/mental illness, and I'm trying to be sempethetic, but it's hard when you're p***ed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!

''I'm sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I'm just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings.

''Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time. (sic)''

But Head was hit with a barrage of criticism by several of his fans in response to his post.

One wrote: ''Just because you made it through doesn't mean everyone does, Brian. Some people are stronger than others. I just kinda lost a lot of respect for you. Rip Chester. (sic)''

Another posted: ''I partly agree and partly disagree but I didn't expect a message this harsh from YOU of all people. Not all people are like you. (sic)''

The 47-year-old guitarist followed it up with another post admitting he was feeling emotional and insisted he could've also taken his own life once.

He wrote: ''I didn't mean to sound insensitive about Chester. Just dealing with a range of emotions today. Love you Chester. I'm p***ed that you did this, but I know this could have been me back in the day after getting wasted one night. (sic)''

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda yesterday (20.07.17) confirmed reports Chester had taken his own life were ''true'' and admitted he was ''shocked and heartbroken'' by the news.

He tweeted: ''Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.''