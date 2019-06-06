Brian Tyree Henry is in talks to star in the sequel to 'A Quiet Place'.

The 37-year-old actor - who is best known for his roles on FX series 'Atlanta' as well as 2018 films 'Widows' and 'If Beale Street Could Talk' - has opened negotiations to join writer-and-director John Krasinski's follow-up to the 2018 horror flick in an as-yet unknown role.

The sequel will also see Cillian Murphy join the cast as ''a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit'' established in the first film.

John is back on board as writer-and-director and his wife Emily Blunt will return in her role as Evelyn Abbott with Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, back as her children.

The movie follows the family in a post-apocalyptic world that has been taken over by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing.

John, 39, previously claimed that he never intended to make a sequel and was ''mind-tricked'' into writing his idea for the next movie.

He said: ''I'll be honest with you: I really didn't want to do the sequel. It was never built to launch sequels, which we all knew, and the studio knew too. But also, I'm a realist.

''I know that when you have a success like this, everyone wants to make another one. I told them to go find another filmmaker and writer, and they said, 'But don't you have an idea?' I said, 'Yeah, I have a tiny idea,' so they said, 'OK, while we're talking to other people, keep thinking about it'. They basically mind-tricked me into wanting to write it.''

'A Quiet Place 2' is scheduled for release in May 2020.