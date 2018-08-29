Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie wants to land a role on the West End.

The 'High Hopes' hitmaker has already completed a stint starring in 'Kinky Boots' on Broadway in New York, but he's now revealed his aspiration to conquer London's' theatre world - but only if he can speak in his native American tongue.

He told BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat: ''I would love to do the West End, but only if I play an American, I wouldn't want to butcher their language in front of them.''

The 31-year-old singer has set his sights on leading parts in 'Les Miserables' and 'Book of Mormon'.

He said: ''Oh, only some of the biggest roles in musical history: The dream is to play Jean Valjean in 'Les Miserables' or to be Elder Price in 'Book of Mormon.'''

Brendon said that his time in 'Kinky Boots' was ''the most exhausted'' he's ever been, and even more ''gruelling'' than touring with his bandmates.

He admitted: ''Broadway is a different beast entirely to being in a band. It is the most gruelling schedule. It's the most exhausted I had ever been.

''I also didn't plan ahead enough. We had just done a two-and-a-half month tour and I was like, 'Screw it, I am going right in to Broadway'. But it was cool - I'd never take it back.''

Meanwhile, Brendon recently revealed he was offered a song from 'The Greatest Showman' soundtrack for Panic!.

Benji Pasek and Justin Paul, the Oscar-nominated scorers behind the soundtrack for the blockbuster musical film, sent him the song 'The Greatest Show' to see if he'd like to use it.

Though he didn't end up recording the song because it just ''didn't make sense'', he has been inspired by the success of the Hugh Jackman-starring film, and would love to make a musical based around his emo pop band.

He said: ''I talked to Benj and Justin who did the score for that and they actually sent me the song ('The Greatest Show') and they were like 'hey can this be a Panic! song?'. And I was like absolutely! And then it just didn't make sense.

''We didn't finally get a finished product.

''So then the movie came out and I was like 'Oh, it would have been fun to be a part of'.

''But either way I wanna do something like that in the future. It would be great right? A Panic! movie or something.''