The 35-year-old had been set to become a new dad next summer (17), but on Christmas Eve (24Dec16), Jason told fans of his heartbreak in an emotional Instagram post, which featured a picture of a single white and pink rose placed on a crib.

After wishing followers a "Merry Christmas", he wrote, "These last 24 hours have been some of the hardest I think I've ever faced. Most of you know Heather and I were expecting our newest little baby Rauch next summer.

"We couldn't have been more excited and thankful. Unfortunately, our Christmas took a turn on us this week. Little Henry Mitchell Rauch was delivered and went to be with Jesus earlier this morning. It's a loss neither of us know how to even begin to process."

The rocker, who also has two young daughters, Lyric and Eden, from a previous marriage, thanked friends and family for their support and added, "I know he's looking down on us now smiling and telling us it's going to be ok. Mommy and Daddy love you Henry. You'll be with us always."