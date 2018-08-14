Cameron Russell doesn't care about being branded ''difficult'' for sharing other model's sexual harassment stories.

The 31-year-old former Victoria's Secret model has revealed that she is ''not at all'' worried at all about earning any reputation for being an awkward person to work with and is determined to use her voice to campaign to end the culture of sexual exploitation in the fashion and entertainment businesses.

In the light of the #MeToo movement - a social media campaign in which women came forward with their own experiences of harassment in the wake of the serious sexual misconduct allegations made against Harvey Weinstein - Cameron began to use her social media to post other women's experiences of sexual harassment and assault anonymously.

While shooting her cover for the September edition of Harper's Bazaar UK, she said: ''Do I worry about being branded difficult? Not at all. The people who think that word are part of the problem. So who really cares? Those people are on the way out.''

The runway star began posting stories after speaking with other women in the industry and noticing many similar stories to things she and other ladies had experienced and heard about in fashion

She said: ''It was surprising to see this really public reckoning of just one person, when I think women from all industries felt that they had experienced very similar things.

''So that was kind of the background and then a friend of mine shared her story and asked if I could share it anonymously and that just kind of created a tidal wave of people sending stories.''

The campaign grew when Cameron realised there were too many stories for her to post alone, and so she began to recruit other women in the fashion industry.

She said: ''After doing that for 24, 48 hours I asked other women in fashion to get involved sharing stories because it was too many, it was too much for one person to do. It was too big ... 70 or 100 women started sharing stories. For anyone who is experiencing sexual harassment, it helps to find allies and that might not be your boss but I think other women you work with even if they're younger women junior women there's a lot of strength in numbers, at least that's what I think happened in fashion.''