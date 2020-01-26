Brandon Jenner has married Cayley Stoker, as he referred to the beauty as his ''wife'' in a touching Instagram post.
The 38-year-old son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson only confirmed his engagement to Cayley - who is pregnant with twins - on Saturday (25.01.20), but just one day later he has taken to Instagram to reveal the pair have tied the knot.
In a touching post uploaded on Sunday (26.01.20) which also celebrated Cayley's birthday, Brandon wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do. (sic)''
Brandon wrote the caption alongside several pictures of Cayley, including one of the pair of them which appears to be a wedding photo.
On Saturday, Brandon shared a video of himself and Cayley dancing, which confirmed their engagement.
He captioned the clip: ''It's official,'' along with two heart emojis and two diamond ring emojis.
The television personality began dating Cayley after splitting from his first wife, Leah Felder - with whom he has four-year-old daughter Eva - in September 2018, after six years of marriage and 14 ''beautiful years together''.
In August 2019, just weeks after he settled his divorce with Leah, Brandon announced that Cayley was 12 weeks pregnant with twins and said Eva was very excited about the news.
He explained: ''We told her together. Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She's super excited to be a big sister.''
He added: ''Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible. It was a process, and it took some time. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I'm so happy about it.''
