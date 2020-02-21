Brandon Jenner and Cayley Stoker have welcomed twins.

The 38-year-old reality star and his wife are believed to be the proud parents of twin boys, after Cayley gave birth on Wednesday (19.02.20), according to TMZ.

The couple are yet to confirm the news themselves, and as of the time of writing there is no news on the tots' names.

For Brandon, the new arrivals come as he already has four-year-old daughter Eva with his ex-wife Leah Felder, whom he split with in 2019 following seven years of marriage.

The star announced he was engaged to Cayley late last month, and just one day later he referred to the beauty as his ''wife'' when he wished her a happy birthday, sparking rumours they have already tied the knot.

He wrote: ''Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife, Cayley. I have discovered a whole new level of happiness because of you. You are smart, kind, funny, driven, caring and super pregnant at the moment with our twin babies!! I will forever cherish what we have together and am so looking forward to celebrating every one of your birthdays with you from here on out. Eva, Onyx and I are so unbelievably lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you a trillion times over for loving me the way you do. (sic)''

In August 2019, just weeks after he settled his divorce with Leah, Brandon announced that Cayley was 12 weeks pregnant with twins and said Eva was very excited about the news.

He explained: ''We told her together. Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She's super excited to be a big sister.''

He added: ''Leah and I split up in a really beautiful way, and I think we handled it in the best way possible. It was a process, and it took some time. And now that Leah and I have moved on, I am starting a family with Cayley, and I'm so happy about it.''