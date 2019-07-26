Brandon Jenner and Leah Felder have agreed terms in their divorce.

The 38-year-old reality star and his estranged spouse filed for divorce in September and they have now worked out custody of their daughter Eva James, four, and the financial settlement as they dissolve their marriage.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the pair agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their daughter.

Brandon will keep their home in Malibu but must pay Leah, 36, a $500,000 financial settlement and the couple will split the royalties from their musical act, Leah and Brandon.

Brandon has agreed to pay his ex $2,000 per month in spousal support until December 31, 2021 and he will pay $2,000 a month in child support until Eva turns 18.

The pair have also agreed to split their gold collection, while their cars have been split with a Leah getting their 2017 Cadillac XT5 and Brandon keeping a 2014 Cadillac Escalade, a 1976 Ford F-2450, and a 1965 Ford Mustang.

Brandon and Leah - who tied the knot in 2012 - told fans about their break-up in a shared statement released on Instagram in September.

It read: ''After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever.

''Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives - as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter. There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still, very much, a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love.

''Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won't be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication.

''Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys!''