Brandi Jackson has claimed she dated Wade Robson, one of the men accusing Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them.

The 37-year-old - who is Michael's niece, the daughter of the King Of Pop's brother Jackie Jackson - has called out Wade, who alongside James Safechuck has accused the 'Bad' hitmaker of sexually abusing them as children in a new documentary, 'Leaving Neverland'.

She wrote on Twitter: ''Tea time ... Wade and I were together for over 7 years, but I bet that isn't in his ''documentary'' because it would ruin his timeline. And did I mention, it was my uncle, #MichaelJackson, who set us up? Wade is not a victim, #WadeRobsonIsaLiar ... I pray he comes at me for these #truths cause I will happily put him in his place ... I found out Wade cheated on me with multiple woman who he hoped would advance his career. You might know one of them, because it was a huge pop music scandal. Wade is not a victim, he's an #Opportunist ... (sic)''

Brandi also made a direct statement to Wade, where she accused him of going out his way to make himself ''relevant'', even if it meant tagging onto her family name.

Directly addressing Wade, she added in a post on her social media account: ''You constantly talked about wanting to be ''relevant''. You've burned so many bridges that now the only time you are #relevant is when you headline with my family's name next to yours. It's time to stop these lies and live your own life. #LiesRunSprintsButTruthsRunMarathons (sic)''

Michael Jackson's estate have denied the allegations made against him by both Wade and James, calling the two men ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.