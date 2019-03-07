Brandi Jackson, Michael Jackson's niece, has claimed she dated Wade Robson, one of the men accusing Michael of sexually abusing them when they were a child.
Brandi Jackson has claimed she dated Wade Robson, one of the men accusing Michael Jackson of sexually abusing them.
The 37-year-old - who is Michael's niece, the daughter of the King Of Pop's brother Jackie Jackson - has called out Wade, who alongside James Safechuck has accused the 'Bad' hitmaker of sexually abusing them as children in a new documentary, 'Leaving Neverland'.
She wrote on Twitter: ''Tea time ... Wade and I were together for over 7 years, but I bet that isn't in his ''documentary'' because it would ruin his timeline. And did I mention, it was my uncle, #MichaelJackson, who set us up? Wade is not a victim, #WadeRobsonIsaLiar ... I pray he comes at me for these #truths cause I will happily put him in his place ... I found out Wade cheated on me with multiple woman who he hoped would advance his career. You might know one of them, because it was a huge pop music scandal. Wade is not a victim, he's an #Opportunist ... (sic)''
Brandi also made a direct statement to Wade, where she accused him of going out his way to make himself ''relevant'', even if it meant tagging onto her family name.
Directly addressing Wade, she added in a post on her social media account: ''You constantly talked about wanting to be ''relevant''. You've burned so many bridges that now the only time you are #relevant is when you headline with my family's name next to yours. It's time to stop these lies and live your own life. #LiesRunSprintsButTruthsRunMarathons (sic)''
Michael Jackson's estate have denied the allegations made against him by both Wade and James, calling the two men ''perjurers'' and ''admitted liars''.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.