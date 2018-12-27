Brandi Cyrus is so excited that the ''secret'' of her sister Miley's wedding is out.

The 31-year-old actress is glad that her sibling has tied the knot with her longtime love Liam Hemsworth and quipped the wedding has been ''a long time coming''.

Sharing one of the black and white pictures of Miley and Liam at their wedding earlier this week, Brandi wrote: ''Secrets out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin'. Love you both. (sic)''

Miley and Liam got hitched in an intimate ceremony in their Tennessee home on December 23 after secretly obtaining a marriage licence last week. The couple got their marriage license in Williamson County, Tennessee on December 18 and they now have 30 days to complete the document and return it to the courthouse with officiant's signature on.

Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials this week, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.

In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''

And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''

A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''

The 'Hunger Games' actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''

The couple had planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires last month, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.

A source said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''