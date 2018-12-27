Brandi Cyrus is so glad that the ''secret'' of her sister Miley's wedding to Liam Hemsworth on December 23 is out.
Brandi Cyrus is so excited that the ''secret'' of her sister Miley's wedding is out.
The 31-year-old actress is glad that her sibling has tied the knot with her longtime love Liam Hemsworth and quipped the wedding has been ''a long time coming''.
Sharing one of the black and white pictures of Miley and Liam at their wedding earlier this week, Brandi wrote: ''Secrets out!! So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin'. Love you both. (sic)''
Miley and Liam got hitched in an intimate ceremony in their Tennessee home on December 23 after secretly obtaining a marriage licence last week. The couple got their marriage license in Williamson County, Tennessee on December 18 and they now have 30 days to complete the document and return it to the courthouse with officiant's signature on.
Miley confirmed her marriage to Liam by sharing a string of black and white photos from their nuptials this week, a decade after they first met while shooting 'The Last Song'.
In one set of pictures of the pair embracing, Miley - who wore a floor-length white Vivienne Westwood gown - captioned the Instagram post: ''12.23.18''
And alongside another, she wrote: ''10 years later .....(sic)''
A third post featured the couple sharing a kiss and the 26-year-old star wrote: ''This is probably our one - millionth kiss. (sic)''
The 'Hunger Games' actor shared the same kissing photo, which he captioned: ''My love [heart emoji].''
The couple had planned to wed over the festive season at their Malibu home, but after it was destroyed by the California wildfires last month, they shifted their celebrations to Tennessee.
A source said: ''They always wanted a small, private celebration with family and close friends and that's what they got. Miley seems ecstatic. She loves her Tennessee home and was very happy about having the ceremony there.''
Ariana Grande channels her inner Regina George in the 'Mean Girls' themed video for her latest single 'thank u, next'.
Up and coming London rapper and producer Jallow unveils the video for his latest song 'Matilda', and he's been steadily climbing the charts.
Following the release of their new EP 'Melt' on Photo Finish Records, this indie trio from Washington, DC unveil the video for their latest single...
Celebrating thirty years of Ride with a special anniversary Unplugged tour, Oxfordshire's finest came to the seaside to play in the Ballroom.
Three months after his Michael Jackson mash-up, Mark Ronson is joined by Miley Cyrus in the video for his new song 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart'.
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
When Myrtle (Tilly) was little, she lived a happy life, along with her mother in...
Two decades is a long time to wait for a sequel, especially one starring much...
The Duel is an American Western film starring Liam Hemsworth who is cast as David...
Everyone knows the tale of David Levinson and Captain Steven Hiller, the two men at...
Suzanne Collins' saga comes to a suitably epic conclusion in a climactic series of battles...
As The Hunger Games trilogy comes to an end, the final installment, The Hunger Games...
Katniss Everdeen is determined to take down President Snow once and for all. Too many...
Having successfully rescued Peeta and the other Hunger Games victors, Katniss Everdeen is feeling the...
Dwayne McLaren is an ambitious high school graduate, whose success on the football field led...
This four-part franchise, based on the Suzanne Collins novels, turns very dark with this strikingly...
With the incredible ramifications of the end of the yearly ritualistic sacrificial televised Hunger Games,...
Katniss Everdeen has survived the latest political disaster of Panem following the shocking 75th Hunger...