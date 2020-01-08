Brad Falchuk ''can't believe'' he's married to Gwyneth Paltrow and he has confessed he is completely ''struck by'' his other half's ''real'' persona.
Brad Falchuk ''can't believe'' he's married to Gwyneth Paltrow.
The 'Glee' co-creator is full of praise for his wife, admitting he is completely ''struck by'' his other half's ''real'' persona behind her public one.
He shared: ''She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds - a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer - and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship ... There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is. And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to. All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It's like, well, when that's your wife, how do you not have the same approach?''
And Gwen also opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she has kids - Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.
Speaking to the February 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she added: ''It's not like there's a finish line, 'Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we're done.' It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together. Some people do. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We've learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It's really nice. It makes you feel like you don't have to lose.''
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
'No Turning Back' was released on this day (January 3rd) in 2003.
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
Changing the writer and director for this third Iron Man movie turns out to be...
Tony Stark may have the woman of his dreams, the technological skills of a genius...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Tony Stark may be Iron Man, but he's feeling less than unbreakable these days. Plagued...
Like four action movies mashed into one, it's often difficult to know where to look...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Nick Fury is the director of law enforcement and espionage agency S.H.I.E.L.D, which deals with...
Soderbergh applies his brainier brand of filmmaking to the global outbreak thriller genre, and the...