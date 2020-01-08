Brad Falchuk ''can't believe'' he's married to Gwyneth Paltrow.

The 'Glee' co-creator is full of praise for his wife, admitting he is completely ''struck by'' his other half's ''real'' persona behind her public one.

He shared: ''She's stunning and she's charming and she's completely disarming. We had similar enough backgrounds - a little bit Jewish, a little bit East Coast, her dad was a TV producer - and so we just sort of developed this really lovely friendship ... There's a public Gwyneth Paltrow, and there are all these ideas about who that is. And the reality is, the real Gwyneth Paltrow is so much more amazing, so much more than that, and that's the one that I keep getting struck by and can't believe I'm married to. All that curiosity and humility and non-judgment and desire for growth, and openness and excitement about the world. It's like, well, when that's your wife, how do you not have the same approach?''

And Gwen also opened up about her friendship with her ex-husband Chris Martin, with whom she has kids - Apple, 15, and Moses, 13.

Speaking to the February 2020 issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine, she added: ''It's not like there's a finish line, 'Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we're done.' It's a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together. I don't see a reason to do it if you don't have children together. Some people do. But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now. We've learned how to communicate with each other. We love each other. We laugh. We have the best of each other. It's really nice. It makes you feel like you don't have to lose.''