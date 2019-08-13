Brad Falchuk waited a year to move in with Gwyneth Paltrow because he wanted to give their families time to adjust.

The TV producer tied the knot with the 46-year-old actress in September 2018 in an intimate ceremony, but the pair have been living separately for the sake of their children, whom they each have from previous marriages.

Brad - who has daughter Isabella and son Brody with his ex-wife Suzanne - will move in with the 'Iron Man' star in September, one year after they married, and has said he was initially worried about sharing a house with their blended family, because he wanted to give the kids time to process the new relationship first.

Speaking to WSJ magazine, the 48-year-old director said: ''I'm moving in September. We've just done it slowly. Divorce is terrible, even when it's the right thing to do. And it's really hard on kids. Come September, we're all gonna Brady Bunch it up, and it'll be great.''

Gwyneth has Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with Coldplay singer ex-husband Chris Martin, whom she divorced in 2016, while Brad split from Suzanne in 2013 after almost two decades of marriage.

Despite the attention their relationship has garnered, Falchuk told the magazine that the couple doesn't let anything get in the way of their very normal bond.

He added: ''There's a media version of her and me, but we're just home cooking dinner. Or she's just cooking me breakfast. That's all. We could not be a more normal couple.''

Meanwhile, Gwyneth's friend and intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, previously explained why she advised the couple to live apart.

Michaela said: ''When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That's true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner. Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses. Separate houses ... do how much time you need.''