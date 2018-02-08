Boy Better Know are set to receive the Innovation Award at the 2018 VO5 NME Awards this month.

The grime collective - also known as BBK - will appear at the glitzy award ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 14 to collect the coveted honour in person, which will see them recognised for their ''instrumental'' work in ''shaping the UK grime scene''.

Speaking about giving BBK the honour, NME editor-in-chief Mike Williams said in a press release: Boy Better Know have been instrumental in shaping the UK Grime scene over the past decade, and we're thrilled to be able to honour them with the NME Innovation Award this year.

''From nurturing fresh new talent to packing out festival fields with their live shows, BBK never stand still and have undoubtedly become one of the most respected and well-loved music collectives the UK has produced.

''With the V05 NME Awards streaming live on Facebook again this year you can catch the whole thing as it happens. It's going to be epic.''

BBK was founded by grime superstars Jme and Skepta in 2005, and gained international prominence in 2016 when Canadian chart-topping sensation Drake joined their ranks.

Currently, the collective is made up of 10 members, which also includes Wiley, Jammer, Shorty, Frisco, Solo 45, Preditah and DJ Maximum.

Although it has not been confirmed which members will be attending to collect their award, co-founder Skepta will be at the ceremony as he's set to take to the stage to perform his new single 'Ding-a-ling' alongside Stefflon Don.

The announcement follows the news that former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher will be handed the Godlike Genius Award at the ceremony, whilst Garbage's Shirley Manson will be honoured with the Icon Award, and Pale Waves will receive the award show's very first Under The Radar Award.

All remaining categories are voted for by the public, with the winners revealed at the official annual ceremony.