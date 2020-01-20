Bong Joon-Ho insists ''no one can predict'' whether 'Parasite' will be successful at the Oscars.

The director's comedy thriller made history as the first time a foreign language film has won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (19.01.20) and though that is usually seen as an indicator of the Best Picture Academy Award winner, the 50-year-old filmmaker isn't taking anything for granted.

Speaking backstage at the SAG Awards at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, he said via a translator: ''It is true that the momentum is building, and we are a part of the awards race, but I think today was truly important as these actors were acknowledged by fellow peers and that's the greatest joy of this night. With regard to the Oscars, no one can predict what will happen.''

Meanwhile, actor Lee Sun Gyun hopes the win will help bring the film industry from around the world closer together.

He said: ''Hopefully, with this opportunity and with the success of Parasite, various film industries from across the world can co-exist and exist together.''

And Choi Woo-Shik would like 'Parasite' to open the doors for wider recognition of foreign language films in the future.

He said: ''Other than us, there are so many legends out there in foreign countries. I really truly hope that after this moment, maybe next year, we can see more foreign-language films and Asian films.''

When they collected the Ensemble honour, lead star Song Kang-ho admitted it was a moment he'd never forget.

He told the audience: ''Although the title is 'Parasite', I think the story is about co-existence, and how we can all live together.

''But to be honoured with a Best Ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven't created such a bad movie.

''I am so honoured to receive this award in front of such amazing actors that I admire, I will never forget this beautiful night, thank you so much.''