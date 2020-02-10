Bong Joon-ho apologised to engravers at the Oscars after winning four awards on Sunday night (09.02.20).

The 'Parasite' director - whose film won gongs in four categories, including Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature, Best Director and Best Picture - was spotted backstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles apologising to the engravers for creating a minor inconvenience.

In a video clip captured by Variety, the 50-year-old filmmaker says: ''I'm so sorry for the hard work.''

Bong also admitted to being surprised by his film's success at the Academy Awards.

Speaking through a translator, he told the star-studded audience: ''After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax.

''Thank you so much. When I was young and studying cinema, there was a saying I that I carved deep into my heart, which was, 'The most personal is the most creative.'''

During the ceremony, Bong also asked if he could split his Best Director Oscar statuette into five pieces.

The filmmaker was stunned to win the Academy Award and used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his fellow nominees, Martin Scorsese ('The Irishman'), Sam Mendes, ('1917'), Todd Phillips, ('Joker'), and Quentin Tarantino, ('Once Upon a Time in Hollywood').

He said: ''When I was at school I studied Martin Scorsese's films and just to be nominated was a huge honour, I never thought I would win.

''When people in the US were not familiar with my film, Quentin always put my films on his list, thank you so much.

''And Todd and Sam, great directors I admire, if the Academy allows I would like to get a Texas chainsaw and split the award into five and share it with all of you.

''Thank you, I will drink until next morning.''