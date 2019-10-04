Former Bond girl Susie Vanner doesn't want there to be a female James Bond.

The actress famously shared a sexy moment with Sir Roger Moore's Bond when she played a beautiful Russian agent in the 1977 movie 'The Spy Who Loved Me' with their romp on top of a sheep skin rug regarded as one of the franchise's most iconic love scenes.

Vanner is not impressed by the clamour in some circles to change the gender of the character once current 007 Daniel Craig decides to hang up his tuxedo and is adamant the movies should always stay true to the character author Ian Fleming created in his books which have inspired the film series.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz ahead of Global James Bond Day on Saturday (05.10.19), she said: ''They are amazing actresses around that could play a strong role like 007, for instance Jodie Cromer is fantastic. But I really don't think I want James Bond movies changed to that degree. It's changing the whole storyline that Ian Fleming wrote and I love the tradition and history of it all, it means so much, the storylines and characters reflect the time of when it was written.''

Vanner is also slightly wary of what 'Fleabag' creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge might change about Bond after she was hired to be a write on the upcoming 25th 007 film 'No Time To Die'.

The 'Nighthawks' star hopes the blockbuster will still have some of the trademark humour from Roger's era and the films starring former 007 stars Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton and Sir Sean Connery and Bond doesn't become too serious.

She said: ''I love the Bond movies as they were, even with Daniel Craig they have got more serious, the special effects are thrilling but there's less of the tongue-in-cheek. But I don't want to lose that all together ... It shouldn't be made to be too real and too serious, it should be tongue-in-cheek and it should stay that way.''

Before becoming an actress, Vanner began her career as a singer releasing records under the name Sue Lynne and her singles 'Don't Pity Me' and 'I Need Your Love' are considered Northern Soul classics.

Vanner has returned to first love music and has recorded an album with frequent Sting and Gary Numan collaborator Kipper which will be released next spring.

Her current single 'Walk On The Wild Side' is available now.