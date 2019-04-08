Bond girl Nadja Regin - who appeared in 'From Russia with Love' and 'Goldfinger' - has passed away at the age of 87.
The Serbian-born actress appeared in both 1963's 'From Russia with Love' and 1964 film 'Goldfinger' with first ever 007 Sir Sean Connery and the news of her passing was confirmed on the official James Bond Twitter account.
A post made on Monday (08.04.19), read: ''We are very sorry to learn that Nadja Regin has passed away at the age of 87.
''Nadja appeared in two Bond films, FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE and GOLDFINGER. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time. (sic)''
Nadja portrayed the love interest of James Bond's British intelligence ally Kerim Bey in 'From Russia With Love', and then portrayed bellydancer Bonita in 'Goldfinger'.
The brunette beauty previously admitted that she was reluctant to play a Bond girl because they were ''tiny little roles''.
She said: ''To be honest, in the beginning I was very embarrassed, because they were such tiny little roles.''
Revealing that Queen Elizabeth II's cameo opposite current Bond Daniel Craig as part of the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony made her feel more proud about her 007 past, she added: ''Once the Queen had a tiny role as a Bond girl, I thought, well, if it's good enough for Her Majesty I shouldn't be so embarrassed!''
Nadja's other notable parts came in 1960s British TV shows such
'The Avengers', 'Danger Man' and 'The Saint'.
The news comes following the death of fellow 'Goldfinger' Bond girl Tania Mallet - who played Tilly Masterson in the spy flick - passed away at the age of 77 at the end of March.
