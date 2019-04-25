The new James Bond film still has no title.

The latest instalment in the spy franchise - which is being directed by Cary Fukunaga and will be Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing as 007 - has simply been referred to as Bond 25 in production and producer Barbara Broccoli has admitted that no decision has been made on the movie's name yet.

Speaking at a live Q&A to announce that principle photography has begun and confirm a host of castings, Barbara said: ''No title unfortunately yet - Bond 25.''

Fellow producer Michael G. Wilson added: ''I can't remember the last time we had a title at the beginning of a film it's a tradition now.''

Barbara also let slip that Bond's new adventure will begin in Jamaica and the movie will feature scenes shot on the famous beach used in 1963's 'Dr No' and 1973's 'Live and Let Die', however, the British spy will not be ''on active duty'' when seen on the Caribbean island.

She said: ''Well, Bond is not on active service when we start the film so he is actually enjoying himself in Jamaica, we consider Jamaica Bond's spiritual home.

''So he starts his journey here and we've built an extraordinary house for him here we've had tremendous support from the minister of culture and tourism and we've got about 500 people working on the film already, so we've got quite a ride in store for Mr. Bond.''

She added: ''We're thrilled to return to Jamaica with Bond 25, Daniel Craig's fifth instalment in the 007 series, where IAN FLEMING created the iconic James Bond character and 'Dr No' and 'Live And Let Die' were filmed.''

Bond will be seen enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica but his peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

During the announcement, it was revealed that the 007 film will also be shot at Pinewood Studios in the UK and on location in London, Italy and Norway as well as Jamaica.

Rami Malek was also confirmed as the film's main villain and Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, Lashana Lynch and Billy Magnussen were confirmed to be part of the cast.

Returning cast members include Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux and Ben Whishaw.

'Bond 25' will be released in the UK and internationally on April 3, 2020 and in the US on April 8.