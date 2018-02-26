Bon Jovi are set to reunite with their original line up at their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The iconic rock band are poised to play a couple of songs at the ceremony on April 14 in Cleveland, and it's been revealed that the original line up - including Alec John Such and Richie Sambora - will perform at the bash.

Alec left the band in 1993, and Richie followed suit in 2013.

But the pair are set to return to appear on stage with former bandmates Jon Bon Jovi, drummer Tico Torres and keyboardist David Bryan to mark their achievement.

Of the reunion, Tico told Billboard: ''Speaking to Alec on the phone, it was wonderful.

''We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that - not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that.''

Meanwhile, the band's frontman recently revealed that he can't tour without his favourite sneakers.

The 55-year-old icon is set to embark on a 30-city tour around the US, but before leaving home, Jon admitted he wouldn't be able to ''float'' or find his ''mojo'' on stage without his trusty sneakers, which he's worn for the last 15 years.

Asked about his tour must-haves, Jon shared: ''I've worn the same sneakers for 15 years ... I need my shoes.''

As well as worrying about what he wears on his feet, the rocker also pays close attention to what he eats and drinks while on the road.

Jon revealed that his special tea is another item he can't live without on tour.

He explained: ''If you ever sipped my tea, it ain't tea. There are about 10 HALLS Mentho-Lyptuses in there that are dissolved.

''So I'm probably eating 20 HALLAS Mentho-Lyptus ... during the course of the night that are melted into tea. So don't drink my tea!''