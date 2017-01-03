The filmmaker was at the Turkish capital's Reina nightclub in the early hours of New Year's Day (01Jan17) when a gunman opened fire, killing 39 and injuring 70.

After it was announced that Abis was one of the partygoers killed in the mass shooting, messages poured in from Indian film stars, with Raveena and Shama leading the tributes.

"Abis,We shall miss you (heart emoji). RIP my dearest friend.We love you.You leave a deep gap in our hearts & lives," Raveena wrote, slamming those behind the attack in another tweet which read, "What one thinks,plans,does, all taken away in a moment,by sum crazed fanatical madmen.To all terror sympathisers,apologists (sic).Burn in HELL."

Shama added, "I lost a very dear #friend a #beautiful #soul #AbisRizvi Omg I m in shock n pain n startled #life is so #fragile."

Other Bollywood stars who paid tribute to Abis, an entrepreneur who also had a screenwriting credit on the 2014 film Roar, were the actress Nora Fatehi, who described the producer as a "good friend", television director Naved Jafri and Indian politician Sushma Swaraj.

Also killed in the attack, believed to have been planned by terrorists linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militant group, was fashion designer Khushi Shah, a close friend of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra.

Raj wrote on Twitter, "Shocked to hear my dear friend and designer @KHUSHIZ1 (Khushi's Twitter handle) died in the Istanbul attack #RIP what horrible news to start the year! Condolence."

Quoting her husband's post, Shilpa added, "Life is so unpredictable (sadface emoji) my heart goes out to the families that have lost their near and dear ones . RIP @KHUSHIZ1."

Turkish authorities have arrested eight people in connection with the attack on the nightclub, an Istanbul celebrity hotspot visited by stars including Kylie Minogue, Sting, Bono, Kevin Costner, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek.