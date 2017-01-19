Santino Boderick, 23, an associate of the 22-year-old hip hop star was absent when Justice Abraham Clott handed down the stringent sentence of 117-and-a-half to 130 years in prison as he had demanded to be removed from the Manhattan courtroom.

Boderick, who was arrested alongside Shmurda in 2014, was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon and 20 other felonies relating to gang violence.

He refused a plea deal offered by prosecutors to Shmurda and two other co-defendants in September last year (16).

According to editors at the New York Post's gossip column Page Six, while making his demand to leave the courtroom he told the judge, "F**k yourself".

Justice Clott reportedly allowed Boderick to leave then handed down the sentence.

The plea deal he refused would've seen him jailed for 15 years. Bobby Shmurda, real name Ackquille Jean Pollard, accepted a deal and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The rapper pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession.

The deal means Shmurda cannot appeal, but has had the two years he has spent in jail since his arrest deducted from his sentence.