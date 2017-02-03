The hip-hop star, real name Ackquille Pollard, was arrested in June, 2015 after he was caught in possession of a "sharpened metal instrument" while behind bars at New York's notorious Rikers Island prison. He allegedly received the object during a visit from his girlfriend, Kimberly Rousseau.

The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty after he was indicted on perjury, weapons possession and promoting prison contraband charges in July, 2015.

He faced up to seven years in prison if convicted, but in December (16), an assistant district attorney offered Shmurda a deal of one to four years under lockdown for the contraband charge.

On Thursday (02Feb17), he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted promoting prison contraband, according to Bossip.com. Under the deal, he will serve time concurrent with his sentence for conspiracy and weapons possession, which he has already begun. He will also not be able to appeal the sentence or vote or serve on jury duty after he is released.

Meanwhile, Pollard has reportedly been relocated from New York's Downstate Prison to the Clinton Correctional Facility after another inmate tried to stab him during a meal break last month (Jan17). He has been placed in protective custody.

He is due back in court next month (Mar17) for a sentencing hearing for the contraband case.

The news comes months after Pollard was sentenced to serve seven years behind bars for conspiracy to possess weapons and possession of a weapon in October (16). That punishment stems from an arrest during a sting operation in Manhattan in 2014, when he was charged with counts of conspiracy to commit murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and more. Pollard's other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal and he was given credit for time served.