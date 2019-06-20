'TOWIE' star Bobby Norris is backing Liam Gallagher's bid to become the Prime Minister of the UK.

The former Oasis frontman recently insisted he should be the one to turn the country's fortunes around by taking over 10 Downing Street - the official residence of the PM - once Theresa May is out of office, and the 32-year-old reality star thinks the 'Shockwave' hitmaker has just as good a chance at succeeding in Parliament as anyone.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the official opening of Lebanese restaurant, Liban Tapas, in South Woodford, Bobby said: ''Good luck to him!

''Do you know what, I think with what we've had recently, honestly I think there's a lot of people that could take them house keys and get into Downing Street and try and just make change; so for me, anyone that's willing to do the job, anyone that's gonna put their balls on the table, or their boobs on the table ... because you know, we could have a female Prime Minister, anyone thinks they can run this country and sort us out - because I think we're in need of a little bit of help.''

Bobby will be in Parliament himself soon with his campaign 'Bobby's Bill', to ban homophobic trolling online, and he has revealed he's received more hate online since announcing his plans to take action.

He said: ''My petition's to make online homophobia a crime, cause on social media, ironically, since speaking about it on 'TOWIE' and various media and platforms, it's gotten worse for me; but I'm not doing it just for me, I'm 32, I've got thick skin, I've been in the industry for eight years, I can handle it.

''I mean, I'd be lying if I said it doesn't hurt me and upset me, of course it does I'm human, but when I get messages from parents that are telling me that their children are hurting themselves, like self-harming and actually some of them are taking their own lives because of on-line homophobia, it's disgusting.

''If I can use my platform to save one more kid from killing themselves, to me, job done.''

Tweeting his bid for Number 10 earlier this week, Liam said: ''My name is liam Gallagher I have 4 beautiful children I have dabbled in drugs over the years I've had many number 1s now send me the keys to no10 I'll sort this pile of s**t out WHY ME?WHY NOT. (sic)''

He joked even his name meant he was a perfect fit to lead the country, adding: ''ParLIAMent c'mon you know. (sic)''

The 46-year-old singer even has a policy in mind already, and he responded to a question from a fan to outline his plans if he was in power.

He simply said: ''Get oasis back together I'd make it law (sic)''

While fans would undoubtedly love to see the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' hitmakers reunite after their split in 2009, the long running rift between Liam and his brother Noel means a comeback remains highly unlikely.

Just last week, the 52-year-old star hit out at his sibling's solo ventures as he insisted rather ''put s**t on a pizza'' and eat it.

When asked if he'd rather watch his rival football team Manchester United win a quadruple, or watch Liam perform at Wembley, Noel said: ''I think I'd rather eat my own s**t. I'd rather put s**t on a pizza and be force fed it than listen to that bozo f***ing murder his own songs.''

And in response to Liam's tweet, Noel, 52, called his younger sibling ''a fat man in an anorak''.