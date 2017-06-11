Nick Gordon has been released on bail.

The 28 year old - who was previously found legally responsible for the death of his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown - was arrested and charged with domestic violence battery and false imprisonment over the weekend after allegedly attacking his current lover.

However, on Sunday (11.06.17), Nick was released on bail of $15,000 for the kidnapping charge, with an extra $500 for the domestic violence and he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, TMZ reports.

Nick was also warned by the judge to stay away from his alleged victim, who he reportedly beat up so badly that she had to go to hospital.

His unnamed girlfriend told police Nick was annoyed because she thought he was trying to ''hook up'' with one of his friends at a sports bar in Sanford, Florida on Friday (09.06.17) night, and they began arguing when they got home. When she tried to leave, her boyfriend started ''punching and hitting her and refused to let her go,'' and she claims he also snatched a laptop she was trying to use to get in touch with her sister.

According to the police report, she was only able to leave when she woke Nick's mother, who also lives at the house, and had her drive her back to her own house, where her sister then took her to hospital.

Meanwhile, Nick told police he didn't hit the woman and claimed she had attacked him, and he wanted to press charges against her.

A Sanford Police public information officer confirmed to Us Weekly: ''At 8:04 a.m. on Saturday morning, a female came to the Sanford Police Department to say that she had been battered and that Nick Gordon would not allow her to leave the residence.

''Officers did make contact with him and he was over at the pool area of the residence. There was no issues or any problems when taking him into custody.''